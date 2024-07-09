Fonti mediche, salgono a 27 i morti in raid su scuola Gaza

epaselect epa11467959 A Palestinian man inspects the rubble of a destroyed building following an Israeli air strike in Al Nuseirat refugee camp, central Gaza Strip, 09 July 2024. More than 16 Palestinians have been killed following Israeli air strikes in Al Nuseirat refugee camp on 09 July, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health. The Israeli military stated that its troops are continuing 'operational activity' throughout the Gaza Strip. More than 38,000 Palestinians and over 1,455 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the IDF, since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/MOHAMMED SABER