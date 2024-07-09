Fonti mediche, 'almeno 10 morti in raid su scuola Gaza'
epa11279418 Aerial view taken with a drone showing general destruction in the city of Khan Yunis in the Gaza Strip, following the Israeli army withdrawal from the region, on 14 April 2024. More than 33,700 Palestinians and over 1,450 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/STR
AA
GAZA, 09 LUG - Almeno 10 persone sono morte in un raid su una scuola nel sud della Striscia di Gaza che era diventata un rifugio per palestinesi sfollati: lo dicono all'Afp fonti ospedaliere palestinesi. Si tratta della scuola Al-Awda di Khan Yunis, nella quale ci sono anche molti feriti, fanno sapere le fonti. Finora non ci sono commenti da parte israeliana. Israele stamani ha annunciato di aver colpito una scuola "usata dai terroristi", ma a Nuseirat, che dista da Khan Yunis 16 chilometri.
