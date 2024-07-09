Fonti mediche, 'almeno 10 morti in raid su scuola Gaza'

epa11279418 Aerial view taken with a drone showing general destruction in the city of Khan Yunis in the Gaza Strip, following the Israeli army withdrawal from the region, on 14 April 2024. More than 33,700 Palestinians and over 1,450 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/STR