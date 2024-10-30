Fonti,mediatori proporranno tregua Gaza di meno di un mese
epa11549499 A family member of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, wears a t-shrt 'Seal the Deal' during a protest calling to end the conflict outside the Prime Ministerâ€™s Likud party headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israel, 15 August 2024. Israel sent official representatives, including the head of the Mossad, to the Gaza ceasefire negotiations talks in Qatar, which are scheduled to take place on 15 August. Hamas announced it will not take part in the talks. According to the Israeli IDF, 115 Israeli hostages are still held by Hamas in Gaza. EPA/ABIR SULTAN
AA
DUBAI, 30 OTT - I mediatori che cercano di ottenere un cessate il fuoco a Gaza sono pronti a proporre a Hamas una tregua di meno di un mese: lo ha dichiarato una fonte a conoscenza dei colloqui. La fonte ha dichiarato che i mediatori sono concentrati su una tregua "a breve termine", di "meno di un mese". La proposta prevede lo scambio di ostaggi israeliani con palestinesi nelle carceri israeliane e l'aumento degli aiuti a Gaza, ha aggiunto la fonte. "I funzionari statunitensi ritengono che se si riuscirà a raggiungere un accordo a breve termine, questo potrebbe portare a un accordo permanente", ha detto la fonte.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Condividi l'articolo
Iscriviti al canale WhatsApp del GdB e resta aggiornato
Argomenti