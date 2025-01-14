Fonti Hamas, rilasciati 1.000 palestinesi in fase iniziale

epa11002729 Released Palestinian prisoners gesture as they disembark a bus upon returning from the Ofer Israeli military prison to Ramallah, West Bank, 30 November 2023. On 29 November, the Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal entered its sixth day with about 81 Hamas held hostages and 180 Palestinian prisoners released, as more talks are ongoing to extend the deal. More than 15,000 Palestinians and at least 1,200 Israelis have been killed, according to the Gaza Government media office and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/ALAA BADARNEH