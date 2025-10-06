Fonti Gaza, Idf continua a lanciare raid in diverse aree

epa12424096 Smoke billows after Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City as seen from the northwest of Nuseirat refugee camp, Gaza Strip, 02 October 2025, as Palestinians are displaced southward from the Wadi Gaza following an Israeli announcement of the closure of Al-Rashid road toward the north. More than 66,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Gaza Strip since October 2023, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, and about 1,200 Israelis have been killed since the launch of an Israeli military campaign in response to a cross-border attack by Hamas on 07 October 2023. EPA/HAITHAM IMAD