Fonti all'ANSA, Scholz ha licenziato Lindner
epa11610353 German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (R), German Minister for Economy and Climate Robert Habeck (C), and German Finance Minister Christian Lindner (L) stand next to each other during the Startup Germany Summit in Berlin, Germany, 17 September 2024. The summit, awaiting 900 guests, hosting international and national speakers, takes place on 17 September 2024 at the Berlin Congress Center in Berlin. EPA/CLEMENS BILAN
BERLINO, 06 NOV - Il cancelliere tedesco Olaf Sholz ha licenziato il ministro delle finanze Christian Lindner. È quanto viene confermato all'ANSA da fonti qualificate.
