Fonte Israele, 'l'Iran ha cercato di uccidere Netanyahu'
epa11668076 Israeli police at the scene targeted by unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) fired from Lebanon, in Caesarea, Israel, 19 October 2024. According to Israeli military, three UAVs were identified crossing from Lebanon into Israel, two were intercepted and one hit a structure in the area of Caesarea. Spokesman of Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu's office confirmed that the UAV targeted the prime minister's residence, but neither he nor his wife were home and no casualties were reported. EPA/ABIR SULTAN
AA
TEL AVIV, 19 OTT - Un alto funzionario del governo israeliano ha riferito alla tv Channel 12 che "l'Iran ha cercato di eliminare il primo ministro Benyamin Netanyahu". Il funzionario ha fatto riferimento al drone lanciato dal Libano e che ha preso di mira la residenza privata del premier a Cesarea. Le autorità israeliane non hanno dato alcuna conferma che la casa colpita dall'ordigno sia quella di Netanyahu.
