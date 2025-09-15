Fonte Israele, Idf sta attaccando con forza Gaza city
epa12380973 Smoke rises as a result of an Israeli airstrike on the outskirts of Gaza City, as seen from an undisclosed location on the Israeli side of the border, 15 September 2025. More than 64,900 Palestinians have been killed in the Gaza Strip since October 2023, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health. EPA/ATEF SAFADI
AA
TEL AVIV, 16 SET - Una fonte della sicurezza israeliana ha affermato, parlando con la tv pubblica Kan, che "l'Idf sta attaccando la città di Gaza con forza".
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Iscriviti al canale WhatsApp del GdB e resta aggiornato
Argomenti