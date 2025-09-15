Giornale di Brescia
Abbonati
Italia e Estero

Fonte Israele, Idf sta attaccando con forza Gaza city

epa12380973 Smoke rises as a result of an Israeli airstrike on the outskirts of Gaza City, as seen from an undisclosed location on the Israeli side of the border, 15 September 2025. More than 64,900 Palestinians have been killed in the Gaza Strip since October 2023, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health. EPA/ATEF SAFADI
epa12380973 Smoke rises as a result of an Israeli airstrike on the outskirts of Gaza City, as seen from an undisclosed location on the Israeli side of the border, 15 September 2025. More than 64,900 Palestinians have been killed in the Gaza Strip since October 2023, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health. EPA/ATEF SAFADI
AA

TEL AVIV, 16 SET - Una fonte della sicurezza israeliana ha affermato, parlando con la tv pubblica Kan, che "l'Idf sta attaccando la città di Gaza con forza".

Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia

Iscriviti al canale WhatsApp del GdB e resta aggiornato

Argomenti
TEL AVIV

Suggeriti per te

Caricamento...
Caricamento...
Caricamento...

Disattiva il tuo AdBlocker

La pubblicità è fondamentale per sostenere il nostro lavoro e permetterci di offrirti un giornalismo di qualità. Ti invitiamo a disattivare il blocco pubblicitario per continuare a navigare su Giornale di Brescia e supportare il nostro impegno. Grazie per la comprensione.

Ecco come disattivare gli AdBlocker più diffusi
AdBlock
Ghostery
UBlock
  1. Clicca l’icona dell’AdBlocker nella toolbar del browser
  2. Nel popup che si apre trovi le informazioni per disattivare il servizio
  3. Ricarica la pagina se necessario