Fonte Israele, 'accordo su ostaggi per evitare Rafah'
epa11303567 Palestinians walk next to a sewage spill near tents for internally displaced people at a temporary camp in Rafah camp, southern Gaza Strip, 26 April 2024. Since 07 October 2023, up to 1.7 million people, or more than 75 percent of the population, have been displaced throughout the Gaza Strip, some more than once, in search of safety, according to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), which added that the Palestinian enclave is 'on the brink of famine', with 1.1 million people (half of its population) 'experiencing catastrophic food insecurity' due to the conflict and restrictions on humanitarian access. EPA/HAITHAM IMAD
TEL AVIV, 28 APR - "L'unico modo per evitare l'ingresso a Rafah è raggiungere un accordo sugli ostaggi". Lo ha detto a Times of Israel una fonte israeliana secondo cui c'e una forte pressione internazionale affinchè l'operazione non abbia luogo. "Nessuno - ha ammesso la fonte - vuole che Israele entri a Rafah". Secondo la stessa fonte, nella sua controproposta Israele ha fatto "grandi concessioni", incluso il ritorno dei palestinesi sfollati nel nord della Striscia: una delle principali richieste di Hamas. La fazione islamica sarà domani al Cairo e potrebbe dare la sua risposta.
