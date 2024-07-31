Fonte di Hezbollah, ritrovato il corpo di Shukr
epaselect epa11510815 Buildings that were damaged in an Israeli strike the previous day in Beirut, Lebanon, 31 July 2024. Lebanon's state media said an Israeli drone targeted an area in the Haret Hreik neighborhood of Beirut. Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced to have killed Hezbollah's senior military commander Fuad Shukr in a 'targeted strike' in Beirut on 30 July. EPA/WAEL HAMZEH
AA
BEIRUT, 31 LUG - Una fonte vicina a Hezbollah ha annunciato che è stato ritrovato il corpo del leader militare del movimento sciita, Fuad Shukr, ucciso ieri da un attacco israeliano a Beirut. Il cadavere si trovava tra le macerie dell'edificio colpito dal raid.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Argomenti