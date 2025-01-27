Fondazione Shoah Roma, 'scritte reazione comprensibile'

epa11856046 Former prisoners and their guests attend a wreath-laying ceremony in front of the Death Wall during the ceremonies marking the 80th anniversary of the liberation of the former Nazi-German concentration and extermination camp KL Auschwitz-Birkenau, in Oswiecim, Poland, 27 January 2025. The largest of the German Nazi death camps, KL Auschwitz-Birkenau, was liberated by the Soviet Red Army on 27 January 1945. The world commemorates its liberation by observing International Holocaust Remembrance Day annually on 27 January. EPA/Jarek Praszkiewicz POLAND OUT