Fondazione Shoah Roma, 'scritte reazione comprensibile'
epa11856046 Former prisoners and their guests attend a wreath-laying ceremony in front of the Death Wall during the ceremonies marking the 80th anniversary of the liberation of the former Nazi-German concentration and extermination camp KL Auschwitz-Birkenau, in Oswiecim, Poland, 27 January 2025. The largest of the German Nazi death camps, KL Auschwitz-Birkenau, was liberated by the Soviet Red Army on 27 January 1945. The world commemorates its liberation by observing International Holocaust Remembrance Day annually on 27 January. EPA/Jarek Praszkiewicz POLAND OUT
CRACOVIA, 27 GEN - "Oggi nel Giorno della Memoria sono apparse delle scritte su alcune mura di Roma che fanno un raffronto tra presente e passato, una forma di reazione a un lungo periodo di vessazioni e di slogan antisemiti, di attacchi a Israele che si sono manifestati addirittura il giorno dopo del fatidico 7 ottobre. È anche comprensibile questa forma di reazione a un isolamento che non si vuole subire". Così a margine del Viaggio della Memoria di Roma Capitale il presidente Fondazione Museo della Shoah di Roma, Mario Venezia.
