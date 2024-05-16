Filorussi, 'raid ucraino a Donetsk, uccise 4 donne'
MOSCA, 16 MAG - I bombardamenti ucraini hanno ucciso oggi quattro donne nella città di Donetsk, controllata dai russi, nell'Ucraina orientale. Lo hanno riferito le autorità della regione installate da Mosca. "Quattro donne nate nel 1986, 1980, 1961 e 1952 sono state uccise in via Petrovsky vicino alla fermata dei trasporti pubblici", hanno precisato in un post su Telegram le stesse fonti.
