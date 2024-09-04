Filorussi, bombe ucraine su mercato, 3 morti e 5 feriti

epa11581315 A handout picture made available by the press service of the 24th Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on 03 September 2024 shows a serviceman walking in the destroyed city of Chasiv Yar, in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, 02 September 2024. Andrii Polukhin, a spokesperson for the 24th Mechanized Brigade named after King Danylo, said on 29 August 2024 that the town had been destroyed in the fighting with Russian forces. About 12,000 people lived in Chasiv Yar before the full-scale invasion, but only about 700 people remained there by April 2024. The Governor of Donetsk Oblast, Vadym Filashkin, reiterated in his message that civilians should evacuate the town. Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory on 24 February 2022, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA/PRESS SERVICE OF 24 MECHANIZED BRIGADE / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES