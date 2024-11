Filippine: tifone Toraji,evacuate 8000 persone in 2.500 villaggi

epa11714413 A villager carries belongings to safer grounds as he evacuates from their homes along a swollen river caused by heavy rains from Typhoon Toraji in Ilagan city, Isabela province, Philippines, 11 November 2024. Philippine Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla ordered the evacuation of 2,500 villages in the direct path of Typhoon Toraji, the fourth typhoon to hit the country in a month. EPA/FRANCIS R. MALASIG