Filippine: esplode deposito di fuochi d'artificio, 5 morti

epaselect epa05582257 Filipino fire fighters extinguish remaining fire from fireworks stores in Bocaue, Bulacan, north of Manila, Philippines, 12 October 2016. According to reports at least one person was confirmed dead and twenty four were hurt after a fire hit a fireworks store in Bocaue, Bulacan, a place known for production of fireworks. EPA/KENJIE HASEGAWA