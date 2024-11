Figlio principessa ereditaria Norvegia arrestato per stupro

epa11533552 (FILE) - Marius Borg Hoiby (L) and Norwegian Crown Princess Mette-Marit attend a government's party event in Oslo, Norway, 16 June 2022 (reissued 07 August 2024). Marius Borg Hoiby, 27-year-old son of Norwegian Crown Princess Mette-Marit was allegedly arrested at the weekend on suspicion of assaulting a woman. The police confirmed 'A person was arrested and charged with assault and later released from custody.' The Norwegian Palace has confirmed that Crown Princess Mette-Marit postponed her trip to Paris to attend the Olympics. EPA/LISE ASERUD NORWAY OUT