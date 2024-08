Fiamme domate intorno ad Atene ma resta l'allerta

epa11547379 Burnt vehicles in the area of Chalandri, close to Athens city, Greece, 13 August 2024. A wildfire that broke out on 11 August in the outskirts of Athens and spread to a large part of northeastern Attica no longer had a single front on 13 August. The fire stretched along a front more than 30 kilometres in length. According to the Fire Brigade, the firefighting forces are dealing with scattered pockets of fire from Varnavas to Nea Makri and Penteli while there are constant rekindlings. Firefighters found a charred body, of a 60-year-old woman, in a small factory that caught fire in Patima Halandriou. EPA/GEORGE VITSARAS