Ferma al 16% la presenza femminile nelle aziende Ict in Italia

epa08933118 A woman with a headset sits in front of her computer in the study at home in Moenchengladbach, Germany, 12 January 2021. In view of the fact that the number of corona infections is not declining, politicians are calling for greater use to be made of working from home again. However, around 60 percent of employees in Germany are unable to work from home - often because their work involves a service to others, according to the German Institute for Economic Research (DIW). Other tasks, in turn, are linked to the respective jobs. Companies are already struggling to survive this pandemic. Throughout Germany, the number of cases of the COVID-19 disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus is still high. EPA/SASCHA STEINBACH