Fentanyl in una dose di eroina, allerta in Italia

epa10781761 Scientists from the Colombian Anti-Narcotics Directorate analyze the synthetic opioid fentanyl in their research chemical laboratory, in Bogota, Colombia, 02 August 2023. The Colombian Anti-Narcotics Directorate warned of the increase in the illegal consumption of fentanyl in the country, a substance that is used as an analgesic to treat pain problems but that can cause death if used improperly, and that is growing 'for economic reasons', since 'the acquisition is cheap and can be sold at high prices'. EPA/Mauricio Duenas Castaneda