FdI voterà a favore della Commissione, in Ecr libertà di voto

epa11483539 Italian MEP Nicola Procaccini (R) speaks during an European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR) group press conference on the 50th anniversary of the Turkish invasion of Cyprus of July 1974 at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, 17 July 2024. The first session of the new European Parliament opened on 16 July, with MEPs due to elect their president and vice-presidents for the next two and a half years. Roberta Metsola was re-elected as President of the European Parliament until 2027, with 562 votes in the first round. The EU Parliament's session runs from 16 until 19 July 2024. EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON