Fbi, nessun legame chiaro tra New Orleans e caso Tesla

epa11802496 Louisiana National Guard stands guard at a gated off area of the French Quarter near the scene of the car ramming on Bourbon Street in New Orleans, Louisiana, USA, 02 January 2025. At least 15 people are dead and 35 injured after the driver of a white pickup truck slammed into a crowd of people on Bourbon Street on 01 January 2025 and then opened fire with a gun. The FBI identified the driver as Shamsud-Din Jabbar, a US citizen from Texas and Army veteran. He was killed in a shootout with police. EPA/DAN ANDERSON