Fbi, nessun legame chiaro tra New Orleans e caso Tesla
epa11802496 Louisiana National Guard stands guard at a gated off area of the French Quarter near the scene of the car ramming on Bourbon Street in New Orleans, Louisiana, USA, 02 January 2025. At least 15 people are dead and 35 injured after the driver of a white pickup truck slammed into a crowd of people on Bourbon Street on 01 January 2025 and then opened fire with a gun. The FBI identified the driver as Shamsud-Din Jabbar, a US citizen from Texas and Army veteran. He was killed in a shootout with police. EPA/DAN ANDERSON
WASHINGTON, 02 GEN - Non c'è alcun "legame irrefutabile" tra l'attacco a New Orleans e l'esplosione della Tesla cybertruck davanti al Trump Hotel di Las Vegas: lo ha detto in conferenza stampa il deputy assistent del direttore dell'Fbi, Christopher Raia. Gli investigatori hanno recuperato tre cellulari e due laptop legati a Shamsud-Din Jabbar. L'attentatore aveva piazzato due ordigni improvvisati, uno su Bourboun street e l'altro a due isolati di distanza dalla strage, riferisce l'Fbi.
