Familiari Trentini,situazione drammatica, venga liberato

epa11817262 A handout photo made available by the Cuban Presidency shows Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro (C) delivering a speech on the day of his inauguration as president, in Caracas, Venezuela, 10 January 2025. Maduro was sworn in on 10 January by the parliament for a third term as the country's president, despite allegations of electoral fraud by the majority opposition bloc. EPA/ALEJANDRO AZCUY / PRESIDENCY OF CUBA HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES