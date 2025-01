Famiglie, 'solo Netanyahu responsabile se accordo crolla'

epa11828073 Families of fallen Israeli soldiers stand near a display of mock coffins draped in Israeli flags during a protest against a ceasefire deal between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas, outside the Supreme Court in Jerusalem, 16 January 2025. Israel and Hamas agreed on a hostage release deal and a Gaza ceasefire to be implemented in the coming days following months of war, US and Qatari officials announced on 15 January. Israel's security cabinet is expected to meet on 16 January to approve the agreement. EPA/ABIR SULTAN