Fallito il golpe in Bolivia, i militari smobilitano

epa11440637 Military personnel withdraw from the headquarters of the Government of Bolivia in La Paz, Bolivia, 26 June 2024. The soldiers at the Bolivian Government headquarters, under the command of the former general commander of the Bolivian Army, Juan Jose Zuniga, withdrew after Bolivian president, Luis Arce, changed the heads of the entire military high command after what Arce considered an 'attempted coup d'état.' EPA/Luis Gandarillas