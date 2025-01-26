Exit poll, Lukashenko rieletto con l'87,6%

epa11855182 A handout photo made available by the Belarusian President's press service shows Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko attending a press conference after he votes in the presidential elections at a polling station in Minsk, Belarus, 26 January 2025. Belarus holds presidential elections on January 26. Lukashenko has held the post since 1994 and is seeking a seventh term. EPA/BELARUS PRESIDENT PRESS-SERVICE / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES