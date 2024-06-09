Exit poll Grecia, 'i conservatori in testa, segue Syriza'
epa11396552 Supporters wave flags as the Greek PM and leader of New Democracy political party Kyriakos Mitsotakis delivers a speech ahead of the 2024 European elections at Syntagma square in Athens, Greece, 07 June 2024. European Parliament elections are scheduled across EU member states from 06 to 09 June 2024. EPA/GEORGE VITSARAS
AA
ATENE, 09 GIU - Urne chiuse in Grecia: gli exit poll danno in testa i conservatori di Nea Dimokratia (membro del Partito popolare europeo) tra il 28 e il 32%. Segue Syriza (del gruppo della Sinistra al Parlamento europeo) tra il 15,2 e il 18,2%.
