Exit poll Bulgaria, avanti conservatori Gerb col 25,1%

epaselect epa11686300 A man votes in a polling station during the country's parliamentary elections in Sofia, Bulgaria, 27 October 2024. Bulgaria, a member of the EU and NATO, is holding its 7th general election from April 2021. The Balkan country, the poorest in the European Union (EU) and considered one of the most corrupt in Europe, is increasingly in need of an executive that responds to important challenges, such as its entry into the euro area or its full access to the Schengen area, to the free movement of the community. EPA/VASSIL DONEV