Ex premier Pakistan Khan condannato a 14 anni di carcere

epa11687136 Supporters of former prime minister and chairman of opposition party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, participate in a protest demanding his release in Lahore, Pakistan, 27 October 2024. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protested against the 26th Constitutional Amendment Bill, which they claim has compromised the independence of the judiciary and the over year-long imprisonment of Khan. EPA/SHAHZAIB AKBER