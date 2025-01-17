Ex premier Pakistan Khan condannato a 14 anni di carcere
epa11687136 Supporters of former prime minister and chairman of opposition party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, participate in a protest demanding his release in Lahore, Pakistan, 27 October 2024. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protested against the 26th Constitutional Amendment Bill, which they claim has compromised the independence of the judiciary and the over year-long imprisonment of Khan. EPA/SHAHZAIB AKBER
AA
RAWALPINDI, 17 GEN - L'ex premier pachistano Imran Khan e sua moglie Bushra Bibi sono stati condannati rispettivamente a 14 e sette anni di carcere per frode: lo ha annunciato il giudice Nasir Javed Rana.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Condividi l'articolo
Iscriviti al canale WhatsApp del GdB e resta aggiornato
Argomenti