Ex marine Paul Whelan detenuto in Russia da 2mila giorni

epa08486053 US citizen Paul Whelan stands inside the defendant's cage before hearing the verdict of his espionage trial at the Moscow City Court in Moscow, Russia, 15 June 2020. Whelan, a former police officer who holds quadruple citizenship of the United States, Britain, Canada and Ireland, was arrested on suspicion of being a foreign spy by Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) in late December 2018 in Moscow. The court found him guilty and sentenced Whelan to 16 years' imprisonment in a high-security penitentiary with the possibility of serving time in a labor camp. EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV