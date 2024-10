Ex agente della Stasi condannato per omicidio 50 anni dopo

epa07926166 An interior view of a Stasi office room in the Dresden-Bautzner Strasse Memorial, a former remand prison of the East German Ministry of State Security (Stasi), in Dresden, Germany, 16 October 2019. The State Security Service, or Staatssicherheitsdienst, of the German Democratic Republic (GDR) arrested and interrogated thousands of East Germans at the Bautzner Strasse prison until the collapse of the communist government and the German reunification in 1990. The building, a former 19th century paper mill, was used by the Soviet Secret Service (NKWD) after World War II as an underground prison facility from 1945 to 1953. Prisoners were often taken to Soviet forced labor camps (Gulags). In 1953, the building was consigned to the Stasi by the Soviets and the prison remained operational until 1989. EPA/FILIP SINGER ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET