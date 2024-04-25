Evacuato campus Parigi occupato da filopalestinesi
AA
PARIGI, 25 APR - Le forze dell'ordine sono intervenute in nottata in uno dei campus della facoltà parigina di Sciences Po per evacuare i locali, occupati da alcune decine di studenti per una protesta filo-palestinese. Lo ha annunciato la direzione della facoltà.
