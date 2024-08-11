Evacuata la città di Maratona in Grecia per gli incendi

epa11545831 Thick smoke rises during a wildfire that broke out in an area of farmland and forest in Varnavas, Attica region, Greece, 11 August 2024. The forces working to extinguish the Varnavas fire include 250 firefighters with 10 teams of forest commandos, 67 vehicles and a large number of volunteers, 12 firefighting airplanes and seven helicopters in the air and one helicopter for coordination. Assistance is also being provided by digging machinery and water trucks of the Attica Region and the armed forces. Varnavas residents have been instructed to evacuate the area via a message from the 112 emergency number. EPA/ALEXANDROS BELTES