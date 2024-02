Etiopia: rapiti e uccisi quattro monaci ortodossi

ASM02 - 19980619 - ASMARA, ERITREA : Eritrean christians pray at Asmara's main church 19 June asking God to stop the war. Eritrea considers mediation based on a US-Rwandan plan to end its border war with Ethiopia to be "over," but the Organisation of African Unity will continue talks "at various ministerial levels," OAU Secretary General Salim Ahmed Salim said in Addis Ababa 19 June. Ethiopian gunners shelled Eritrean positions on the Zala Anbesa region of the front line 19 June according to witnesses. EPA/AFP/AMR NABIL