Etiopia mobilita le forze federali nella regione dell'Amhara

epa09569376 The Ethiopian Republican Marching band performs during a rally held to show support for the government and the Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF), in their effots against the Tigray Peoples Liberation Front (TPLF) and Oromo Liberation Army (OLA), in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, 07 November 2021. According to a report released 03 November 2021 by the UN high commission for Human Rights, war crimes and other crimes against humanity have been conducted by both sides in the year long bloody civil war. A nationwide state of emergency has been declared in Ethiopia following advances south through the Amhara region towards the capital city Addis Ababa by the TPLF. EPA/STR