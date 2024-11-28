Esercito libanese, Israele ha violato la tregua più volte
epaselect epa11741720 Smoke rises as a result of an Israeli airstrike on the southern Lebanese town of Al Khiam, as seen from northern Israel, 26 November 2024, amid cross-border hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel. On 26 November, Israel's Home Front Command announced new restrictions in several areas of northern Israel, adjusting the activity scale from 'partial activity' to 'limited activity', amid reports of a possible ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah. No casualties were reported as a result of the strike on the town of Al Khiam in southern Lebanon. EPA/ATEF SAFADI
AA
ROMA, 28 NOV - L'esercito libanese ha accusato Israele, che ha compiuto un raid aereo contro una base Hezbollah nel Libano meridionale, di aver "violato ripetutamente l'accordo di cessate il fuoco" entrato in vigore ieri, dopo più di un anno di ostilità lungo la frontiera e due mesi di guerra aperta tra l'esercito israeliano e il movimento armato libanese sostenuto dall'Iran.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Condividi l'articolo
Iscriviti al canale WhatsApp del GdB e resta aggiornato
Argomenti