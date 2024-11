Esercito Kiev, imminente offensiva russa a sud di Donetsk

epa10507972 Ukrainian soldiers from the Volyn Detachment patrol the devastated town of Velyka Novosilka, Donetsk region, Ukraine, 07 March 2023. There are less than 500 people still living in the town, because the Russian positions are less than a kilometer away and the shelling is continuous. Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory on 24 February 2022, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA/MARIASENOVILLA