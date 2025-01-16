Esercito Kiev, 'catturati 27 soldati russi nel Kursk'
epa11799192 A still image taken from a handout video made available by the Russian Defence Ministry Press-Service shows Russian soldiers in a bus after being released in a prisoner swap between Russia and Ukraine, at an undisclosed location in Belarus, 30 December 2024. The Russian Ministry of Defense announced that as a result of negotiations, 150 Russian servicemen were returned from Ukrainian captivity. In exchange, 150 prisoners of war (POWs) of the Ukrainian Armed Forces were transferred to Ukraine. EPA/RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY PRESS SERVICE HANDOUT -- MANDATORY CREDIT -- BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
KIEV, 16 GEN - L'esercito ucraino afferma le sue forze hanno catturato 27 soldati russi nella regione russa di Kursk, dove sta combattendo l'esercito di Mosca dall'agosto dell'anno scorso. "I paracadutisti ucraini insieme alle unità adiacenti hanno catturato 27 militari nemici nella regione di Kursk", si legge in una nota dell'esercito, aggiungendo che le truppe russe si sono arrese.
