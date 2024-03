Eruzione in Islanda, rinforzate le barriere a Grindavik evacuata

epa11037614 A team of scientists works on the ridge of a volcanic fissure as lava spews during a volcanic eruption, near the town of Grindavik, in the Reykjanes peninsula, southwestern Iceland, 19 December 2023. The Icelandic Meteorological Office (IMO) announced the start of a volcanic fissure eruption near the Sundhnuka crater, north-east of Grindavik, on the night of 18 December, following weeks of intense earthquake activity in the area. The power and seismic activity of the eruption have decreased over time, IMO reported on 19 December, adding that since the eruption began, about 320 earthquakes have been recorded. EPA/ANTON BRINK