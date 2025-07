Eredi di Pinochet devono restituire oltre 16milioni di dollari

epa09051427 General view of a poster calling for justice with photographs of detainees who disappeared during the military dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet (1973-1990) in the Museum of Memory and Human Rights, in Santiago, Chile, 03 March 2021 (issued 04 March 2021). 30 years ago, the Chilean State apologized for the crimes of the military dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet (1973-1990), promoting democratic transition and citizen reconciliation. On 04 March 1991, then-President Patricio Aylwin (1990-1994), the first to take office during the democratic transition, addressed Chileans through a television message and on behalf of the State asked 'forgiveness from the families of the victims' of Pinochet, after reading the so-called 'Rettig Report', which officially recognized for the first time the systematic violations of Human Rights perpetrated for 17 years by State agents. EPA/Alberto Valdes