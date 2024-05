Erdogan conferma, 'San Salvatore in Chora è una moschea'

epa11322058 People visit the historic Chora Mosque during the its reopening day as a mosque in Istanbul, Turkey, 06 May 2024. Built in the 4th century as Chora Church, it was converted into a mosque around 1511 following the conquest of Constantinople the by Ottoman Empire. In 1945 it was transformed into a museum by decision of the Turkish government. Uopn decree of Turkish President Erdogan on 01 August 2020, work began to convert it into a mosque again and officially opened as a Mosque on 06 May 2024. EPA/ERDEM SAHIN