Erdogan a Meloni, bene sostegno alla famiglia contro Lgbt

epa11623878 Members of LGBTQ group celebrate the legislation of the marriage equality bill after it was endorsed by the King in Bangkok, Thailand, 25 September 2024. Thailand became the first Southeast Asia country to recognize same-sex marriage after the historic Marriage Equality bill has been endorsed by Thai King and be announced in the Royal Gazette on 24 September 2024 and will take effect on next 120 days while the Bangkok Pride group plans to organize a mass wedding for LGBTQ lovers when the couples begin legally for their marriage registering on 23 January 2025, according to Bangkok Pride founder Waaddao Ann Chumaporn. EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT