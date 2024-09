EPA Images compie 40 anni, mostra sulle migrazioni a Francoforte

Visitors attend the "1/28. Migration Routes" exhbition at the Cervantes Institute in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, 24 September 2024. EPA Images opened the exhibition "1/28. Migration Routes" at the Cervantes Institute in Frankfurt to commemorate its 40th anniversary. The exhibition compiles pictures of migrants' perilous journeys, captioned by 28 EPA photographers, with a focus on the major irregular migration routes across the Mediterranean, through Central America, and within Southeast Asia. The European Pressphoto Agency B.V., rebranded as EPA Images in 2022, was created on November 12, 1984, through an agreement between seven European news agencies. The exhibition will run until November 28, 2024.