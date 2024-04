Elezioni municipali in Messico, uccisa una candidata di Morena

epa11255035 Soldiers of the Mexican Army and agents of the National Guard are present at the scene where the candidate for mayor of the Mexican municipality of Celaya, Bertha Gisela Gaytan Gutierrez, was murdered in the Mexican municipality of Celaya, state of Guanajuato, Mexico, 01 April 2024. Bertha Gisela Gaytan Gutierrez, was murdered this Monday afternoon, authorities reported. The attack occurred in the community of San Miguel Octopan, located 10 kilometers from the municipal seat of Celaya, Guanajuato. EPA/Luis Ramirez