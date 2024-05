Elezioni in Sudafrica, secondo i sondaggi l'Anc è in calo

epa11367772 African National Congress Party (ANC) supporters gather at the final election rally held at the FNB Stadium in Soweto, Johannesburg, South Africa, 25 May 2024. The final election campaign rallies by all major parties will be held over the weekend as the country prepares for general elections on May 29. The elections come 30 years after the end of Apartheid and the first free and fair elections in the country. EPA/KIM LUDBROOK