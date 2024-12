Elezioni in Romania, vincono i socialdemocratici con il 22,1%

epaselect epa11751722 A Romanian woman exits the voting booth after stamping her ballot during the parliamentary elections at Cezar Bolliac Primary School polling station in Bucharest, Romania, 01 December 2024. Approximately 18 million Romanian citizens are expected at the polling stations this weekend for choosing the bicameral parliament members, according to the Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP), of which 989,230 people can express their intention abroad. EPA/ROBERT GHEMENT