Elezioni in Bolivia: Quiroga, 'il candidato di destra sono io'

epa11783155 Former Bolivian president Jorge 'Tuto' Quiroga (2001-2002) greets supporters during the presentation of his candidacy for the 2025 elections in La Paz, Bolivia, 17 December 2024. Quiroga announced his presidential candidacy for the 2025 general elections, after withdrawing from an opposition agreement he signed with other leaders to form a unity bloc for those elections. EPA/LUIS GANDARILLAS