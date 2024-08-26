Egitto, 'no a truppe Idf al valico di Rafah o Asse Filadelfia'

epa11257126 An ambulance (R) carrying the bodies of World Central Kitchen (WCK) workers who were killed in Gaza, at the Gaza border crossing in Rafah, Egypt, 03 April 2024. NGO World Central Kitchen (WCK) confirmed in a statement on 02 April that seven of its members - one Palestinian and six foreigners from Europe, Australia and North America - were killed in an Israeli strike on 01 April, when a missile hit their convoy in Deir al Balah while they were on their way from Rafah to Gaza City to receive fresh aid delivered by the Open Arms vessel. The NGO said on 03 April that it welcomed the announced Israeli government investigations, hoping it would be a tough one and adding that the '(The strike) was a direct attack on clearly marked vehicles whose movements were known by the Israel Defense Forces.' EPA/STR