Egitto, Israele libererà 1890 palestinesi nella prima fase
epaselect epa11830531 A woman walks past a display of posters calling for the release of Israeli hostages, who were abducted by militants during the 07 October 2023 Hamas attacks, outside the Kirya military headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israel, 17 January 2025. Israel and Hamas have agreed on a hostage release deal and a Gaza ceasefire to be implemented in the coming days following months of war. Israel's security cabinet is expected to meet on 17 January to approve the agreement. EPA/ABIR SULTAN
AA
IL CAIRO, 18 GEN - L'Egitto, che ha fatto da mediatore nei negoziati per il cessate il fuoco a Gaza, ha dichiarato che Israele rilascerà più di 1.890 prigionieri palestinesi in cambio di 33 ostaggi israeliani nella prima fase di una tregua a Gaza. Il ministero degli Esteri ha dichiarato che i prigionieri saranno liberati durante la prima fase di 42 giorni del cessate il fuoco, che inizierà domenica alle 7.30 ora italiana.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Condividi l'articolo
Iscriviti al canale WhatsApp del GdB e resta aggiornato
Argomenti