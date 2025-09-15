Editorialista Wp, 'licenziata dopo post su Kirk'

epa12076084 A handout photo made available by the Washington Post shows Washington Post Executive Editor Matt Murray (L) give remarks after the staff was awarded the Pulitzer Prize for Breaking News Reporting and to Ann Telnaes for Illustrated Reporting and Commentary in the newsroom, in Washington DC, USA, 05 May 2025. The Washington Post was a finalist in the following categories for Commentary, International Reporting, National Reporting, and Local Reporting. EPA/TOM BRENNER / THE WASHINGTON POST HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES