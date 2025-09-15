Editorialista Wp, 'licenziata dopo post su Kirk'
NEW YORK, 15 SET - Karen Attiah, un'editorialista del Washington Post, ha annunciato di essere stata licenziata dopo aver postato sui social, in seguito all'assassinio dell'attivista di destra Charlie Kirk, messaggi sulla violenza delle armi da fuoco e sui "doppi standard morali". In un post su Substack, Attiah, che è afro-americana, ha affermato che il quotidiano ha giudicato "inaccettabili" i suoi messaggi in cui, dopo la morte di Kirk, l'editoralista aveva espresso avversione per la violenza politica e frustrazione per la mancanza di impegno dell'"America bianca" nel limitare le armi facili.
