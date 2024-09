Editori Usa fanno causa contro la 'censura' dei libri in Florida

epa10908113 A person hands a leaflet during the 'Banned Book mobile Tour' event in front of 'Book and Books' store in Coral Gables, Florida, USA, 08 October 2023. According to the event organizers, representatives from the American Federation of Teachers and The New Republic ride into town inside a 'banned bookmobile' as part of a barnstorming East-to-South tour celebrating students' freedom to read, educators' freedom to teach, authors' freedom to write and parents' freedom to choose. The banned bookmobile carries over 1,000 free books and offer literacy tips, tools and professional development resources on how Floridians can take action to keep books widely accessible for parents, students and educators. EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH